Hyderabad: Man clicking selfie on Durgan Cheruvu Cable Bridge dies after being hit by speeding car

Hyderabad: A speeding car killed a man who was taking selfie along with his friend on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge on Friday night.
The victim, S.Anil Kumar (27) along with his friend K Ajay (25), was taking selfie on the bridge when a car driven at a high speed hit them. “Both of them sustained serious injuries and were shifted to a private hospital. Anil Kumar died early on Saturday while undergoing treatment,” said Madhapur police.
The police registered a case under Section 304 (A) and 337 of IPC and are investigating.