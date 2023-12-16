Hyderabad: Thief escapes after stranding on rock at Suraram lake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: The thief who was stranded on a small rock in a lake at Suraram on Friday evening in his bid to evade arrest, escaped from the spot by Saturday morning.

The man, whom the police could not identify, had entered into a house at Shivalayamnagar. To his dismay, the house owner arrived and the intruder was forced to jump the rear compound wall of the house and when locals chased him jumped into the sewerage filled lake and perched on a rock.

Efforts to persuade him to come and surrender proved futile as the man told the cops he would surrender if the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy and other officials came to the spot. As it was dark, the police waited for the dawn to resume their dialogue.

However, on Saturday morning the police found the man was missing. “We suspect he had swam the lake and crossed over into the nearby forest area in his bid to escape,” said Suraram Inspector, M Venkateshwar Rao.