Hyderabad: Man dies in accident in old city

Hyderabad: A nonagenarian died after a DCM vehicle hit him at Nayapul in the old city on Wednesday.
Syed Ali Hussain (90), a resident of Dabeerpura, had visited an Ashoorkhana at Madina Building road and was returning home when a DCM hit him while he was crossing the road near Nayaab Hotel. He died on the spot, the Charminar police said.
A case is registered against the driver of the DCM and investigation going.