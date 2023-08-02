Hyderabad: Man dies in accident in old city

In the old city at Nayapul, a nonagenarian passed away after being hit by a DCM vehicle.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: A nonagenarian died after a DCM vehicle hit him at Nayapul in the old city on Wednesday.

Syed Ali Hussain (90), a resident of Dabeerpura, had visited an Ashoorkhana at Madina Building road and was returning home when a DCM hit him while he was crossing the road near Nayaab Hotel. He died on the spot, the Charminar police said.

A case is registered against the driver of the DCM and investigation going.