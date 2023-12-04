Saluting heroes: Naval Officers from Hyderabad pay homage to bravehearts on Navy Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:46 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: In a poignant ceremony, Naval Officers of Hyderabad Station paid homage to the bravehearts on Navy Day, December 4, 2023 at Veerula Sainika Smarak (War memorial), Parade Grounds, Secunderabad.

Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, Station Commander (Navy) (Hyderabad), on behalf of the serving Naval fraternity, and Commodore Sudheer Parakala (Retd.), President Navy Foundation (Hyderabad), on behalf of the Naval veterans, laid wreaths at the War Memorial.

Indian Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 every year to commemorate the achievements and contribution of the Indian Navy to the country. It marks the day in 1971, when the Indian Navy conducted a very successful Naval Operation, code named ‘Operation Trident’, during the Indo-Pakistan War, showcasing its strength and valour. This day honours bravery, dedication and total commitment of Indian Navy and its personnel in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and ensuring maritime security in the region.

Numerous outreach programs/activities are also being conducted in Hyderabad Station as part of Navy Week Celebrations.