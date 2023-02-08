Hyderabad: Man drowns in Shamirpet Lake

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: A man, who went for fishing in the Shamirpet lake on Tuesday, was found dead in the water body and his body was recovered on Wednesday.

Mohd.Jahangeer (45), a construction worker from Jayaprakash Nagar is said to have gone to the lake for fishing on Tuesday evening. When he did not return home till night yesterday, anxious families after searching around for him, approached the Shamirpet police.

On suspicion, the police and the DRF teams from GHMC launched a search operation on Wednesday in the lake and recovered the body.