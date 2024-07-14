Hyderabad: Man ends life in Vanasthalipuram

Mohd Ekram Hussain (29), a native of Bihar was found hanging in the company where he worked in Vanasthalipuram on Saturday night.

Hyderabad: A 29 year-old man died by suicide at a company at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday night.

Mohd Ekram Hussain, a native of Bihar stayed and worked at a company at Sahebnagar in Vanasthalipuram.

On Saturday night, he hanged himself to the ceiling in the company and died, said Vanasthalipuram police.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind his death. The police seized the mobile phone belonging to Ekram and are collecting his Call Details Record as part of investigation. A case is registered.