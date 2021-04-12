Hyderabad: Man falls to death while jumping across buildings

Police said the man, who was in his mid-twenties, was found dead by local residents near a multi-storied building. He had injuries on his head and other parts on the body.

By | Published: 4:25 pm

Hyderabad: An unidentified man, suspected to be a thief, died after he slipped and fell while trying to jump from one building to another at Venkatagiri Colony in Jubilee Hills here on Monday.

On receiving information, the Jubilee Hills police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital morgue. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

