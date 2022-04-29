Hyderabad: Man found dead in water sump at Kachiguda

Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was found dead in a water sump at Kachiguda on Friday. Police suspect he accidentally slipped and fell in the sump.

The victim, Srinu, was working as a watchman and was reportedly addicted to alcohol. He used water from the sump for his daily needs. He is suspected to have gone to draw water from it, when he accidentally fell in.

The Kachiguda police are investigating.

