Fatal scooter-truck collision claims man’s life at Chaderghat

Srikanth, a resident of Kachiguda was going on Activa scooter on the Savera Hotel road at a high speed and rammed into the lorry. He came under the lorry wheel and died on the spot.
Hyderabad: A man was killed after he rammed his scooter into a truck at Chaderghat on Friday night.
Srikanth, a resident of Kachiguda was going on Activa scooter on the Savera Hotel road at a high speed and rammed into the lorry. He came under the lorry wheel and died on the spot.
On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem examination.
A case is registered against the lorry driver.