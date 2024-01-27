Fatal scooter-truck collision claims man’s life at Chaderghat

Srikanth, a resident of Kachiguda was going on Activa scooter on the Savera Hotel road at a high speed and rammed into the lorry. He came under the lorry wheel and died on the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 January 2024, 09:59 AM

Hyderabad: A man was killed after he rammed his scooter into a truck at Chaderghat on Friday night.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to OGH for postmortem examination.

A case is registered against the lorry driver.