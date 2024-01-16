Mason kills watchman following dispute over scrap material theft

Hyderabad: A mason allegedly killed a mason at Narsingi after the latter asked him not to steal scrap material from a construction site.

The victim Jangaiah , along with the mason Arjun worked at a construction site in Narsingi for sometime. Arjun noticed the watchman stealing and selling material from the site and warned him. However Jangaiah failed to mend his ways.

On Monday, Arjun complained to the site manager about the activities of Jangaiah. The manager reprimanded the watchman. “Angered over it, Jangaiah confronted Arjun and picked up a quarrel with him. Arjun later attacked the victim leading to the death of the watchman,” said police.