Hyderabad: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 AM, Sun - 27 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mailardevpally on Sunday morning.

Paswan (17), a native of Bihar, stayed along with his family at Mailardevpally and worked at a factory. On Saturday evening he had gone out to collect the wages from factory and did not return home.

After searching for him, the family members approached the Mailardevpally police on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, locals of Laxmiguda colony found a body lying in isolated area and alerted the police. Paswan’s father whom the police called to the spot identified that it was his son.

A case is registered and body shifted to the mortuary.