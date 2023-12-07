Hyderabad: Man gets 20 year jail term for sexually assaulting his daughter

A local court sentenced and convicted a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 500 for sexually assaulting his daughter at Jeedimetla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday sentenced and convicted a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 500 for sexually assaulting his daughter at Jeedimetla.

The man Kumar (44), in November 2019 was at his house along with the victim, who was aged 11 years at that time, and had sexually assaulted the child. His wife was at a hospital attending their son who was suffering from some health issues.

The victim informed about the sexual assault to the house owner who lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered by the police under various Sections of IPC and POCSO Act. He was arrested and remanded. After the trail the court awarded the sentence.