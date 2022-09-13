Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for wife’s murder

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife at Kushaiguda in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.7,000 on him.

In July 2016, the man L.Ramesh, a daily wage worker from Sainagar Colony in Kushaiguda, picked up an argument with his wife L.Anitha (25), suspecting her fidelity and poured kerosene over her before setting her ablaze. She suffered grievous burns and died while under treatment.

The Kushaiguda police booked a case and arrested Ramesh. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated efforts of the investigation officer and team.