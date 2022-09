Hyderabad: Juvenile sentenced in sexual assault case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:55 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

A local court on Monday sentenced a juvenile boy to three years of safe custody at a special home for boys in a sexual assault case

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a juvenile boy to three years of safe custody at a special home for boys in a sexual assault case on a minor girl at Chandrayangutta in 2016.

The juvenile, who was the neighbour of the girl back then, sexually assaulted the girl in the absence of her parents. Based on a complaint, the Chandrayangutta police booked a case and took up investigation.

Also Read Cricket betting racket busted, two held in Hyderabad