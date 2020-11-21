Hyderabad: Man held for posing as CISF officer

According to the police, Sohail (25), a resident of Ahmednagar in Shamshabad, worked on temporary basis at the cargo section of RGI Airport

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man who claimed to be a CISF special officer and threatened people with a toy pistol was nabbed by the RGIA Police on Saturday.

According to the police, Sohail (25), a resident of Ahmednagar in Shamshabad, worked on temporary basis at the cargo section of RGI Airport.

On Friday night, locals caught him after he brandished a toy pistol and threatened a few persons who were moving on the road, claiming he was a special officer working with the CISF and was on patrolling duty.

A case was registered against him and the toy pistol was seized.

