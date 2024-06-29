Hyderabad: US dollars worth Rs. 67.11 lakh seized at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:45 PM

Hyderabad: Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized US dollars valued at Rs. 67.11 lakh from a Dubai bound passenger at RGI Airport Shamshabad.

Acting on a tip off, the DRI team caught the passenger and checked a trolley bag he was carrying with him. The officials found that the passenger had concealed the currency beneath the plastic support sheets in the internal bottom and top sides of the trolley bag.

The amount was recovered and seized and the passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act 1962.