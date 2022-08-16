Hyderabad: Man jailed for damaging crop in Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to one year imprisonment in a trespass and damage of crop case booked in Ibrahimpatnam in 2014. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.5,500.

The convicted person was M.Mahipal Reddy (56), an agricultural trader from Eliminedu village of Ibrahimpatnam. In May 2014, Reddy illegally trespassed into the land of one Manchi Reddy Vaidehi (66) at Eliminedu village and damaged the crop with a tractor.

Based on a complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police booked a case and arrested Mahipal Reddy.