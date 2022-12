Hyderabad: Man jailed for harassing woman

The man, G.Chinna Rao (35), from Andhra Pradesh, stalked and harassed the 30-year-old woman who was waiting at the bus stop.

Published Date - 08:46 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to five days imprisonment for harassing a woman at a public place in Kacheguda.

The man, G.Chinna Rao (35), from Andhra Pradesh, stalked and harassed the 30-year-old woman who was waiting at the bus stop. Following her complaint, the Kacheguda police arrested Rao.

The court jailed him apart from imposing a fine too.