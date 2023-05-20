Hyderabad: Man jailed for misbehaving with minor daughter

In October 2020, the 30-year-old man, who works as a watchman had in the absence of his wife, made sexual advances towards his daughter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A local court on Friday sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment in a case pertaining to misbehaviour with his minor daughter reported at Malkajgiri in 2020. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on him.

In October 2020, the 30-year-old man, who works as a watchman had in the absence of his wife, made sexual advances towards his daughter. The girl escaped from there and informed her mother, who approached the police.

The Malkajgiri police booked a case and arrested him.

