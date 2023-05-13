Five persons jailed for harassing women in Hyderabad

Five persons, who were caught by the Hyderabad She Teams, were sentenced by a local court to imprisonment for a period ranging from five days to eight days for harassing women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Five persons, who were caught by the Hyderabad She Teams, were sentenced by a local court to imprisonment for a period ranging from five days to eight days for harassing women on Friday.

In one case, V.Ramachandru, a watchman from Punjagutta was sentenced to eight days imprisonment for misbehaving and threatening with a woman resident of the apartment, where he has been working.

In another case, M.Anjaneyulu, a private employee from LB Nagar was sentenced to five days imprisonment for cheating a woman in the name of love and maintaining extra-marital affair.

In the third case, V.Rajkiran (32), a car driver from Banjara Hills was sentenced to five days imprisonment for harassing and threatening his house owner. Similarly, in another case, Mohd.Shahbazuddin (23), a car driver was sentenced to eight days imprisonment for abusing a woman motorist.

In the fifth case, K.Murali (32) from Madhapur was sentenced to eight days imprisonment for making nude video calls and abusing a woman from his neighbourhood.