Hyderabad: Man jumps from building after argument with wife, dies

For a few minutes, he kept shouting and threatening to jump from the building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: A heated argument between a couple ended in the husband leaping to death from the terrace of a three-storied building despite the best efforts of the family, neighbours, police and fire personnel to dissuade him.

According to the police, K Siddappa alias Siddhu (36), a resident of Akbarnagar in Peeram Cheruvu area of Narsingi lived along with his wife and two children. On Saturday evening, following an argument with his wife, Siddhu climbed on the terrace of a three storied building located near his house.

For a few minutes, he kept shouting and threatening to jump from the building. While his wife and neighbours were trying to persuade him to come down, the Narsingi police on information arrived at the spot and started their efforts.

To bring him down, the police even tried to climb on the building and as a standby measure called in the fire personnel who rushed to the spot with a fire tender and other equipment.

“While efforts to persuade him to come down were going on, Siddhu jumped from the building and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital for treatment in an ambulance. He died while undergoing treatment, early on Sunday,” said the Narsingi police.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after a video of the man standing on the building and threatening to jump, went viral on social media platforms.

The family members told the police that Siddhu had stopped consuming toddy a few months back and was behaving abnormally since then. The Narsingi police registered a case and are investigating.