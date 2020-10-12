Hyderabad: Man killed, woman injured after car crashes into vehicles at traffic signal

The scooter burst into flames, with Nagaraju dying on the spot while Srilatha escaped with minor injuries.

Hyderabad: A man was killed while his friend, a woman who was riding pillion on his scooter, was injured when they were hit by a car, which went out of control due to rash driving and crashed into vehicles waiting at a traffic signal at Choutuppal on the Vijayawada highway here on Monday.

According to the police, the duo identified as Nagaraju and Srilatha, both residents of Manneguda in Ranga Reddy district, were going on Nagaraju’s scooter to a temple in Nalgonda when the mishap occurred.

When they reached near the signal at Choutuppal junction, as the signal turned red, Nagaraju slowed down the scooter. It was then that the car, which went out of control and crashed into the vehicles at the signal. The scooter burst into flames, with Nagaraju dying on the spot while Srilatha escaped with minor injuries.

