Hyderabad: Man kills brother over family dispute in Jagadgirigutta

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man killed his brother, allegedly over a family dispute, in Jagadgirigutta on Wednesday midnight.

The two brothers, K David (46), a water tanker driver, and K Jonah alias Yonah (42), an auto-rickshaw driver, lived in Deen Bandhu Nagar of Jagadgirigutta.

Police said the duo have been fighting over the property and sharing the responsibility of their parents for the past few years.

On Wednesday night, they allegedly argued over the same issue, following which, David picked up a granite stone and attacked Jonah on his head. The latter suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The Jagadgirigutta police are investigating. David was taken into custody; the police are yet to announce arrest.