Hyderabad: Youngsters playing volleyball create ruckus in Humayun Nagar, case booked

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:12 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: A group of youngsters created ruckus and picked up an argument with the police personnel at First Lancer area in Humayun Nagar on Wednesday midnight.

Sources said the incident occurred when the police patrol vehicle staff noticed some youngsters allegedly playing a volleyball game on the playground till midnight.

When the police personnel asked the youngsters to vacate the place, they picked up an argument with them and manhandled too.

The Humayun Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.