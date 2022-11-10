Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Youngsters Playing Volleyball Create Ruckus In Humayun Nagar Case Booked

Hyderabad: Youngsters playing volleyball create ruckus in Humayun Nagar, case booked 

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 12:12 PM, Thu - 10 November 22
Hyderabad: Youngsters playing volleyball create ruckus in Humayun Nagar, case booked 

Hyderabad: A group of youngsters created ruckus and picked up an argument with the police personnel at First Lancer area in Humayun Nagar on Wednesday midnight.

Sources said the incident occurred when the police patrol vehicle staff noticed some youngsters allegedly playing a volleyball game on the playground till midnight.

When the police personnel asked the youngsters to vacate the place, they picked up an argument with them and manhandled too.

The Humayun Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

Related News

Latest News