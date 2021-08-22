Hyderabad: Man kills self, live streams suicide on social media

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man committed suicide by hanging after going live on a social networking site on Saturday at a lodge in Vanasthalipuram.

The deceased was identified as Shaik Brahmam, a native of Prakasham in Andhra Pradesh checked into a lodge at Vanasthalipuram on Saturday along with his friend Venugopal. He is survived by his wife and two children.

When Venugopal had gone out on some work, the Shaik Brahmam who was alone in the room took his mobile phone and went ‘live’ on a social media platform. “I loved a girl and was duped by my friends and others. I am ending my life,” he said before hanging from the ceiling fan using a lungi.

The family members and friends of the man who noticed him in the act on social media platforms tried calling over his phone. However, the phones went unanswered. Meanwhile, Venugopal reached the room and found Brahmam not responding to his calls.

Immediately, he alerted the management of the lodge who informed the police about it. The Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and after breaking the door open they shifted him to hospital. Doctors had pronounced him dead. A case was registered and an investigation is going on.

The police added that Shaik Brahmam was into a relationship with a woman from Andhra Pradesh and recently went to Goa and other places. The family members of the woman had lodged a complaint and a case of woman missing was registered in AP. Later, the family members on coming to know about the whereabouts of the woman came and took her away.

“Brahmam was facing financial problems as he suffered losses in the transport business. He was also depressed that the woman with whom he was in a relationship, had left him,” said the Vanasthalipuram police.