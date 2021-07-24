Hyderabad: Mangoes make way for other fruits at Kothapet market

Market seeing decent supply of mosambis and imported fruits like Kiwi and Dragonfruit

Hyderabad: As July comes to an end, it also means the end of the mango season. A visit to the Kothapet fruit market is indicative of the reign of the fruit king rounding off. The wholesale fruit market that received 4,34,803 quintals of mangoes in May and 2,71,051 quintals in June, received only 32,495 quintals of the fruit in July. This shows more than a ten-fold dip in supply.

The same has reflected in the daily arrivals as well as in the last one week, the mango supply has been around 300-900 quintals a day. The maximum price per quintal has also dropped from Rs 3,102 in May to Rs 2,368 in July.

Apart from that, the market has been seeing a decent supply of other fruits, especially mosambis that are exported from the market as well. In the last one week, i.e. July 16 to 23, the market received 19,433 quintals of mosambis and according to Srinivas Reddy, Secretary, Agricultural Market Committee, the same can be expected over the next few weeks.

Also expected in the coming few weeks are an abundance of apples. Reddy says: “The market will see an increase in the supply of Shimla and Kashmiri apples in August. Last week we received about 3,500 quintals of apples and we are expecting a significantly higher number next month.” On Friday, the market received 422 quintals of the fruit.

There has also been a steady supply of imported fruits like Kiwi and Dragonfruit, with the market receiving 383 and 198 quintals respectively between July 16 and 22. Friday’s arrivals of the fruit showed similar numbers as the market got 56 quintals of Kiwi and 5 quintals of Dragonfruit on the day.

