Hyderabad: Man’s body found in Musi river

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found on the Musi riverbed at Karwan in Kulsumpura on Friday.

Police are investigating whether if he accidentally fell into the river at some other spot and came floating to the spot.

According to the police, the body, of a man aged in his forties and suspected to be a labourer, was found by local residents, who alerted the Kulsumpura police who shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

A Clues team has examined the spot. “The victim appears to be a construction worker. It is yet to be ascertained if he accidentally fell in the river and died,” the police said, adding that a case was booked and investigation was on.

