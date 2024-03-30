Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi joins Congress

Her father Rajya Sabha Member K Keshva Rao is also joining the Congress.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 March 2024, 02:40 PM

Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday.

AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi, Forest Minister Konda Surekha and others were present on the occasion. There were speculations that a few GHMC corporators would also accompany the Mayor in joining the Congress but none turned up along with her, putting the rumours to rest.

Her father Rajya Sabha Member K Keshva Rao is also joining the Congress. He is expected to join the party in the presence of AICC leadership in a couple of days. Eom