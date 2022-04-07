Hyderabad: MBA graduate launches social health care start-up Health Mobis

Jishnu Saurabh, Founder and CEO, Health Mobis.

Hyderabad: A young MBA graduate from Hyderabad, Jishnu Saurabh has launched a social health technology start-up Health Mobis, with an aim to facilitate companies in Hyderabad, especially those with limited resources, to guide their employees in achieving health and wellness goals.

As part of its first initiative, Health Mobis has managed to onboard city-based Aswini Group, the manufacturer of personal and wellness products. On Thursday, coinciding with World Health Day, the startup launched a comprehensive healthcare benefits programs including long term tracking of the health status of the employees of Aswini Group.

While top MNC companies have well-developed holistic health and wellness packages for their employees directed towards preventive health, smaller manufacturing companies find it difficult to offer similar facilities to their employees. This is where, the Health Mobis, with data-driven and AI powered software platform can be leveraged to come up with tailored and affordable healthcare wellness packages to employees.

The aim is to focus on preventive health so that employees will not have to get hospitalised frequently and end up incurring out-of-pocket expenditure, Founder and CEO, Health Mobis, Saurabh said.

The MBA graduate from Australia, who is the grandson of retired IAS officer K V Ramanachary, gave up a cushy and well paying corporate position for the cause of the social start-up. “I learnt to work for social causes from my grandfather. Since the services offered by Health Mobis will be for companies with limited resources, we have been exploring various health care models with a specific aim to keep the treatment costs down,” he said.

The startup is working with nearly 300 employees of Aswini Group with an aim to evaluate their general health status.

