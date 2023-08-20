Hyderabad: Medicover Hospitals launches exclusive woman and child hospital

City-based healthcare care provider Medicover Hospitals launched its exclusive woman and child hospital at Hitec city on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: City-based healthcare care provider Medicover Hospitals launched its exclusive woman and child hospital at Hitec city on Sunday. The 25th health care facility of Medicover Hospitals, which was inaugurated by Legislative Assembly speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, will provide an array of services to women and child including gynecology, obstetrics, neonatal and pediatrics.

The new hospital has been established with an intention to transform the facility into a centre-of-excellence by offering the best of emergency, preventive, responsive, and post-operative care, to be delivered by experienced doctors, paramedics and support staff, Dr Anil Krishna, CMD, Medicover Hospitals, during the launch, said.

Serilingampally Corporator, Jagadeeshwar Goud, TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar, Justice (retd) A Ramalingeswara Rao, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, Dr Ravinder Reddy, Head, Pediatrics and Neonatologist, Medicover Hospitals and senior doctors from the hospital were present.

