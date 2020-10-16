Hyderabad Metro offers discounts on passenger fares

The discounts on offer range from 40 per cent to 50 per cent depending on the discount option opted by the passenger.

Hyderabad: This festive season, travel around the city on the Hyderabad Metro, that too at throwaway ticket rates.

The L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL) on Friday announced four passenger fare discount options under its Metro Suvarna offer beginning from October 17. The discounts on offer range from 40 per cent to 50 per cent depending on the discount option opted by the passenger. The festive Metro Suvarna offer, which commences from Saturday, will last till Sankranthi.

However, passengers can avail benefits only under one scheme and will have to make a choice that suits their requirements. Under the flat 40 per cent offer option, which is applicable on smart cards, paper and digital QR payments, passengers can avail this benefit on every Metro journey and is valid till October 31.

In the trip offer through smart card, passengers can get 50 per cent cash back on the number of trips opted by them. Under this offer, passengers will be paying for 14 trips and cash back for 20 trips (valid for 30 days), while for 20 trips, passengers will get 30 trips cash back (valid for 45 days) and those paying for 40 trips, will get 60 trips cash back (valid for 60 days).

For those opting to recharge their travel cards online, the recharge offer on store value card is that they will get 50 per cent of value on the recharge made. For instance, if a passenger recharges for Rs.400, he or she will be getting Rs.200 additional value and this is valid for 75 days. This scheme is commencing from November 1.

There is an offer also for those travelling regularly on the Metro. Under the trip offer in T-Savaari app, the passengers will pay for seven trips and get three trips for free. Likewise for 14 trips, they get six free trips (valid for 30 days), for 20 trips, they get 10 free trips (valid for 45 days) and this option is available up to 60 trips (valid for 60 days). This scheme will be in vogue from November 1.

There has been demand for passenger passes since long and the same has been taken up with LTMRHL several occasions. Considering all these factors, the Metro Suvarna offer is announced today, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy said, adding that he hoped the schemes would be extended beyond the festive season.

The idea is to extend a safe and economical transport option for Metro passengers during the pandemic. There has been good response from passengers in terms of patronage since the Metro services were launched on September 7 post the Unlock announced by the government, LTMRHL CEO and MD KVB Reddy said.

