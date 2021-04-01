Hyderabad Metro Rail issues COVID safety advisory to passengers

HMR urged commuters to use face masks at all times in addition to practising physical distancing, while the metro personnel from their part, thoroughly sanitise the compartments of all the 55 metro trains that run daily

Hyderabad: In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited issued Covid safety guidelines to passengers and encouraged passengers to buy Mobile QR tickets using PhonePe, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, T-Savaari apps to stay safe and remain contactless.

HMR also urged commuters to use face masks at all times in addition to practising physical distancing, while the metro personnel from their part, thoroughly sanitise the compartments of all the 55 metro trains that run daily.

Designated station staff also sanitise passenger touch-points like escalators, lifts, etc at every station every 2-3 hours and trained marshals are being deployed with a view to reinforce Covid awareness. The stations are also equipped with hand-sanitisers for passengers to utilise. Metro train seats and floors have stickers to enable physical distancing.

Apart from masks, thermal scanning of every passenger has been made mandatory.

