Hyderabad Metro transformed into visual feast in AI art

The AI image by artist Sahid portrays a vivid scene of commuters enjoying the beloved local delicacy, biryani, inside the Hyderabad Metro.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence artist Sahid has recently captivated audiences with a mesmerising series of AI-generated images depicting metros across the country. The artist’s imaginative creations beautifully showcase the unique blend of tradition, food, culture, and development in various cities and States.

Among the featured metropolises, Hyderabad takes centre stage as Sahid’s artistic vision brings to life the essence of the city through an AI image that portrays a vivid scene of commuters enjoying the beloved local delicacy, biryani, inside the Hyderabad Metro.

Sahid’s ability to seamlessly blend technology and artistry shines through in the AI images representing other metropolises as well. In the AI depiction of the Uttar Pradesh Metro, an intriguing contrast unfolds, revealing men wielding weapons within the generated image.

Moving westward, the Rajasthan Metro AI image showcases the harmonious coexistence of humans and animals, with a majestic camel traversing the desert alongside passengers.

Sahid’s artistic journey takes us to the bustling Mumbai Metro, where an AI image depicts a vendor selling the city’s famous street food, vada pav. In a nod to Odisha’s rich history, the AI image of the Odisha Metro immerses viewers in a world brimming with heritage and traditional aesthetics.

Gujarat’s native dish, ‘dhokla’, takes centre stage in the AI image of the Gujarat Metro, reflecting the State’s culinary pride. Journeying to the enchanting landscapes of Kashmir, Sahid’s AI artwork captures the breathtaking beauty of the region’s snowy weather inside the metro.

Bengaluru, known as the Silicon Valley of India, finds its place in Sahid’s artwork as the AI image portrays a metro teeming with engineers.

This remarkable collection, consisting of 13 captivating photographs divided into two parts, quickly went viral, sparking widespread admiration and awe.