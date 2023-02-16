| Hyderabad Case Booked Against Travel Agency For Cheating Job Aspirants On Pretext Of Sending Abroad

Hyderabad: Case booked against travel agency for cheating job aspirants on pretext of sending abroad

Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: A case is booked against a job consultancy at Hyderabad Central Crime Station for allegedly cheating job aspirants of lakhs of rupees on pretext of sending them abroad.

According to the police, the owner of the company, Abdul Bashir opened his office at Punjagutta and placed advertisement on social media platforms about arranging jobs in European countries.

Around 150 persons had reportedly paid him between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh for the jobs. However, all of them were later allegedly duped.

On a complaint from the victims the police registered a case and are investigating.