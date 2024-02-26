Hyderabad: Mini box cricket facility at Madhura Nagar metro station

Called Swing Door Indoor Cricket Academy and Nets, this space goes beyond providing a venue for cricket practice or socialising with friends

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 26 February 2024, 11:46 PM

Despite recent inception, the facility is garnering attention for its novel approach to cricket training and recreation. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: While box cricket arenas have been a familiar sight at drive-ins and malls in Hyderabad, the installation of a mini box cricket facility within the Madhura Nagar metro station is the first of its kind and has become a real head-turner in the city.

Called Swing Door Indoor Cricket Academy and Nets, this space goes beyond providing a venue for cricket practice or socialising with friends. It also conducts cricket coaching sessions for children.

Brainchild of Mohammed Liyakath Ali, who holds an ICC level 2 certification as a coach, the place is only a month-and-a-half old. Despite its recent inception, the facility gradually garners attention for its novel approach to cricket training and recreation.

“The idea emerged while I was scouting for a place to establish an academy. Finding an economical space for coaching in areas such as Yousufguda and Ameerpet was challenging. While travelling via the metro, the idea struck me: ‘Why not utilise this space?’ It seemed ideal, with a steady flow of commuters likely to show interest,” shared the 34-year-old.

“From proposing the idea to the metro authorities to completing the construction of the facility, the entire process took around three months,” he added.

The facility, which features a bowling machine, welcomes individuals for practice sessions throughout the day, starting from 6 am until 11 pm.

Liyakath, who is also a physical education coordinator at Glendale International School, hosts coaching sessions for children under 14 on weekdays, running from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Each coaching batch is limited to eight to 10 participants. “The goal is to deliver quality coaching to budding cricketers, emphasising the importance of mastering fundamental skills. The effort is also to make coaching financially accessible, particularly in a city like Hyderabad, aiming to boost participation. Being located within the metro station, the facility also serves as an inspiration for many children to engage in physical activities,” he said.

One can contact Liyakath on 9603524545 or his brother, Aamer Ali, who assists him, on 9000050187 for inquiries regarding slot reservations, coaching options, playing facilities, or any other details.

Furthermore, Liyakath intends to commence a morning batch and also launch a summer camp in April to engage more participants. While his initiative is commendable for cricket enthusiasts, he aspires to establish a fully-fledged academy in the future.