King of fruits arrives early in Hyderabad markets

With their irresistible aroma and juicy sweetness, mangoes have descended upon the markets of Hyderabad, signaling the start of a flavorful season, which will peak post-Ugadi festival in April

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:57 PM

Currently, Alphonso, Himayat, Benishan, and Rasaal varieties are available in markets. — Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Summer is almost upon us, a bit earlier than expected this year! So is the king of fruits, mangoes, which has started to appear, albeit in limited stocks, on the shelves of fruit sellers in Hyderabad, before the designated time.

With their irresistible aroma and juicy sweetness, mangoes have descended upon the markets of Hyderabad, signaling the start of a flavorful season, which will peak post-Ugadi festival in April when the wholesale markets are flooded with Banganapalli.

Presently, four distinct varieties – Alphonso, Himayat, Benishan, and Rasaal mangoes are available in the city’s markets. But as Moiz, owner of Star Fruit Centre at Banjara Hills, reveals, this is just the beginning. “We anticipate the arrival of additional varieties such as Kesar, Dasehri, Neelam, and Chausa in the coming days or month,” he shared, hinting at plenty of mango options for enthusiasts.

However, with the early arrival of mangoes, prices of the fruit are currently high in the market, although relief is anticipated in the coming days. According to Suraj, a vendor at Begumpet, prices are currently elevated due to the limited availability. “While prices are currently high due to limited varieties, the prices will reduce as the season progresses,” he remarked, offering hope for mango enthusiasts eagerly awaiting a drop in prices as the season unfolds.

Regarding the prices of mangoes, the Alphonso Mangoes, which are smooth and creamy with soft skin, are currently being sold at Rs 2200 per dozen, while Benishan, which are large in size and pretty heavy in weight, is available for Rs 150 per kg.

“Himayat mangoes that have a thin outer skin, and ample pulp inside are being sold at Rs 450 per kilo and Rasaal, known for their sweet and juicy flavour, are priced at Rs 250 per kilo,” added Moiz.