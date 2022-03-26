Hyderabad: MLRIT conducts third edition of Literary Festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: The Club Literati of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) on Saturday successfully conducted the third edition of the MLR Literary Festival, which brought out creativity in all its forms.

The intercollegiate event had more than 1,000 participants in eight events which were a combination of different forms of literature.

MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy and Principal, Dr. K Srinivas Rao and Aero HoD, Dr. Gupta took part in the award ceremony and encouraged students to hold more such events which would give them confidence to conquer their future challenges.

