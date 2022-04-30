Hyderabad: MLRIT organises 13th Graduation Day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:58 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) organised its 13th Graduation Day celebrations on the college campus in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, MLRIT secretary, Marri Rajashekar Reddy urged students to excel in the areas of Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and latest technologies for a better career.

Virtusa, Senior Director & Talent Management Head, Meka Venkata Chalapathy appreciated the efforts of MLRIT in opening its wings for students in academics, sports and directing students in successful career growth and all-round development.

Chalapathy mentioned that Virtusa had already launched three COEs at MLRIT and said the company was always ready to support such an institution in the placements and training.

MLRIT Principal, K Srinivas Rao said 1,200 students from BTech, MTech and MBA courses have graduated during the event.

