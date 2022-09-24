Hyderabad: MLRIT organises workshop on transformer designs

25 September 22

Hyderabad: Around 450 students from various engineering and polytechnic colleges from across the State participated in a workshop on Transformers Design organised by the Electrical and Electronics Engineering department of the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) Hyderabad. They were provided hands-on training on transformer design.

Appreciating the efforts of the department, MLRIT Secretary Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said the workshop would enhance technical skills of the participants and students would update their knowledge.

Principal K Srinivas Rao said the MLRIT was continuously encouraging students to conduct technical programmes to improve skills. A Sudhakar, HoD, EEE, Radhika Devi, Mahendhra, P Jithendar, and S Srikanth among others participated in the event.