Private Engineering colleges fee slashed in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:55 AM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: In a major decision that could bring in relief for students and parents, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) slashed the fee for several private engineering colleges in the State by revising its earlier fee structure that was fixed in July.

This year, the TAFRC has fixed a fee of Rs.1.60 lakh per annum for the MGIT, which is highest among all private engineering colleges. This college has retained its fee structure as fixed in July. Similarly, the CBIT which earlier got the highest fee structure i.e., Rs.1.73 lakh per annum has now got a fee of Rs.1.12 lakh per annum.

On the other hand, the minimum fee has gone up from Rs.35,000 per annum in 2019 to Rs.45,000 per annum now. Around 12 engineering colleges received fees over Rs.1 lakh per annum and majority colleges have a fee more than the minimum fee. This new fee structure will be applicable for the next three-year block period starting academic year 2022-23.

As fee revision was due for the next three-year block period this year, the TAFRC had invited applications from private colleges. A fee of Rs.1.73 lakh per annum for the CBIT was fixed in July this year. Likewise, close to 30 colleges got their revised over Rs.1 lakh per annum.

However, this revised fee was not notified and the Committee had decided to retain the existing fee for the present academic year given the hardships faced by students and parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Committee decided on retaining the earlier fee structure, 79 private engineering colleges approached the High Court which passed an interim order allowing them to collect the enhanced fee. However, it asked the colleges to refund the differential amount if the fee notified by the TAFRC was less than the amount collected from students.

With some colleges approaching the Committee seeking a review on the fee fixed, the TAFRC, while reviewing audit reports submitted by managements, has found several discrepancies. Following which the Committee had called around 90 colleges for personal hearings in which the fee for several colleges was reduced compared to the fee fixed in July, while for some earlier fee was retained.

“The new fee structure will be placed before the TAFRC committee meeting which is scheduled for Saturday and later it will be sent to the State government for issuance of order,” an official said.