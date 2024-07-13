CM Revanth urges private engineering colleges to retain core branches

Revanth said the colleges were focusing on courses that provide temporary jobs and slowly doing away with courses that produce professionals required for the country's development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 06:47 PM

CM Revanth speaking at an interaction program on Quality Engineering Education in Telangana at JNTU Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the private engineering colleges not to close core engineering branches – Civil, Mechanical and Electrical.

Interacting with the engineering colleges managements here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the colleges were focusing on courses that provide temporary jobs and slowly doing away with courses that produce professionals required for the country’s development.

“India is a developing country and it needs civil engineers. But several colleges have been slowly converting civil engineering seats to CSE or closing down the branch itself. My suggestion is that colleges should mandatorily offer civil, mechanical and electrical engineering branches, if not the country will face danger,” he said.

Stating that engineering colleges have turned into factories producing 1 lakh unemployed every year, the Chief Minister said there was a need to find the loophole and the government was ready to extend necessary support to the colleges.

The State government would try to pay the fee reimbursement on time from this academic year, the Chief Minister said and entrusted the responsibility of resolving the fee reimbursement arrears to Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Recruitment would go ahead as per notifications schedule, he said, adding that a job calendar would be announced soon and jobs would be filled as per the calendar.

“A few people who are not appearing for the examinations are sitting on hunger strike demanding exams postponement. If exams are held on time, some political forces and coaching centres will be at loss as those candidates who do not get a job will look for an alternative or move to their hometowns,” he added.