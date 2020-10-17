Hyderabad: MLRIT professor receives PhD

Dr Madhuravani completed her research work under supervision of Dr DSR Murthy.

Hyderabad: Dr Madhuravani, Associate Professor at the MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT), received PhD degree from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad on Friday. She is a faculty of Computer Science and Engineering Department at the MLRIT.

Dr Madhuravani completed her research work under supervision of Dr DSR Murthy. She did research on “A new security framework for prevention of clone attacks in wireless sensor networks”.

MLRIT secretary Marri Rajashekar Reddy and Principal Dr K Srinivas Rao congratulated her.

