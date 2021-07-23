Hyderabad Monsoon races to begin from July 26

HRC has strict regulations with the patrons required to produce the vaccination certificate (first or final) at the entry points

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Monsoon Races are all set to start from July 26 and conclude on October 24. There will be a total of 20 race days. This was announced by the Hyderabad Race Club in a statement on Friday.

Keeping in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the HRC has decided strict regulations with the patrons required to produce the vaccination certificate (first or final) at the entry points, failing which they will not be permitted to enter into the premises.

The total advertised stakes are Rs 7,71,90,000 with trophies of value Rs 7,45,000. With division of races, the total advertised stakes will increase further. Incidentally the stakes offered at HRC is the highest in the country.

There are total 17 `A’ licensed trainers at HRC, 34, licensed jockey/apprentice jockeys. Further some of the leading outstation trainers/jockeys are expected to participate during the season.

The statement further said apart from the online web/mobile based transactions on Totalizator, the facility of morning ticket sales counters will also be operated live and off-course races by following the Covid-19 protocols/guidelines of HRC.

Talking about the infrastructure facilities at HRC, the statement the club will be the only and first club to have India’s biggest live streaming LEO screen measuring 45×7 across the race course. This screen will stream races live and show approximate dividends, odds, results. There will also be a 22×7 feet LED screen in the paddock area for live streaming the races.

The club has renovated the workers quarters residing inside the premises and the old A block of stables with modern facilities.

Following are the important races: August 7 (Saturday): The K Mahpathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million; Aug 15 (Sunday): The Nizam Gold Cup (Grade II); Aug 21 (Saturday): The Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Grade III); August 22 (Saturday): The Governor’s Cup; September 5 (Sunday) Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Grade III); Sept 12 (Sunday): Golden Jubilee President of India Gold Cup (Grade II); Sept 19 (Sunday): The Chief Minister’s Cup; October 2 (Saturday): The Golden Jubilee Deccan Derby (Grade 1) and Oct 24 (Sunday): Golconda St Leger (Grade-II).

