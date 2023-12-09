Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi meets KCR at Yashoda hospital

As per doctors’ suggestions, KCR will be under rest for 6 to 8 weeks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi met former Telangana CM KCR on Saturday at Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda. He also met BRS Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar.

Knowing that KCR’s health is stable and improving, he expressed his happiness over KCR’s condition. The MP also expressed hope for KCR’s swift recovery and anticipated his return to action soon.

KCR was admitted to hospital on Friday after he fell down in washroom and suffered a hip fracture in his farmhouse in Erravalli. However, KCR has undergone successful hip replacement surgery. As per doctors’ suggestions, he will be under rest for 6 to 8 weeks.

Visited KCR gaaru in hospital today & also met @SantoshKumarBRS. Glad to know that he’s stable & that his health is improving. Our prayers are with him & hope he recovers completely and swiftly. Hope to see him back in action soon, inshallah. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 9, 2023