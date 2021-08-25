Thursday, August 26, 2021
Hyderabad: NACS invites applications for online cyber security courses

By Telangana Today
Published: 25th Aug 2021 7:05 pm
Hyderabad: National Academy of Cyber Security, Hyderabad, has invited applications online for admission into Online Cyber Security courses.

Interested students with Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering or PG can apply for the courses – Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Certificate in Cyber Security.

In a press release, NACS said that up to 60 per cent fee subsidy is offered in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC,OBC, Minority, PH, women candidates and ex-serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Skill Development Program.

For online application, interested students can visit the website: www.nacsindia.org and the last date is September 4. For more details, they can also contact Ph. No. 7893141797.

