NACS invites applications for Cyber Security, Ethical Hacking Courses

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security has invited online applications for admission into Government of India Certified Online Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking Courses Training.

Interested intermediate, degree, diploma, engineering, and PG candidates can apply for courses

offered in Cyber Security Officer, Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Post Diploma in Cyber Security Management, Diploma & PG Diploma in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Master Progam in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking

Also Read National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admissions

NACS offers a 50 per cent fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, minority, PH, women, ex-serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program.

The last date for online application is November 19 and for online applications, interested candidates can check website: www.nacsindia.org or contact Ph. 7893141797.