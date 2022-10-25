Hyderabad: Nagole flyover to be thrown open to public on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: To ensure hassle-free and smooth commute/travel experience to people duly saving their time, the Telangana government has initiated the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) as part of which, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has developed massive infrastructure in different parts of the city.

Continuing its efforts, the GHMC built the six-lane bi-direction Nagole flyover that is all set to ease the traffic on the busy Uppal to LB stretch (both ways). This route is considered as one of the busiest in the eastern parts of the city.

The Nagole flyover which is 990 meters in length is being made available to people from Wednesday, and Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to inaugurate it.

The total cost to build the flyover is Rs 143.58 crore which includes utility shifting, land acquisition, etc. Ahead of the inauguration, the civic body in a press release said that, out of the 47 SRDP works proposed, the GHMC took up 41 works and another six works were taken up by the HMDA, R&B department and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Till date, 31 SRDP projects that include flyovers, RuBs and RoBs, have been completed and the remaining were under progress.

The GHMC said the plan is to complete the works related to two more flyovers before the end of 2022. The works heading for completion include flyover from Shilpa Layout to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Gachibowli and an underpass along with the multi-level unidirectional flyover at the Botanical Garden.