Hyderabad: NBA accreditation to 4 MTech courses at GNITS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: G Narayanama Institute of Technology and Science (for women) has announced that 4 MTech courses-Digital Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Power Electronics and Electric Drives (EEE), Computer Networks and Information Security (IT) and Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) have been accredited by National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for three-years from 2022 -2025.

Chairman of GNITS P Subba Reddy congratulated Dr K Ramesh Reddy, Principal, and Heads of the departments for achieving the accreditation and also part of the NIRF ranking on the occasion of silver jubilee of GNITS.

Dr K Ramesh Reddy said this year the placements for both UG and PG courses were very good with very high pay packages in top notch MNCs.