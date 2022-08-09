Hyderabad: MLRIT achieves NBA tier-1 status for eligible engineering programmes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) achieved the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) tier-1 status (re-accreditation) for all the eligible engineering programmes from 2022 to 2025.

The MLRIT was for the first time accredited by the NBA in 2013 and the institute was given NBA tier-1 status for all the eligible branches /courses in 2019.

MLRIT secretary Marri Raja Sekhar Reddy said it was a proud moment that MLRIT was re-accredited by NBA with tier-1 status for all the eligible courses till 2025.

Principal Dr. K Srinivas Rao appreciated heads of various departments, teaching and non-teaching staff of the institute for their services. He said that 1,250 students were placed in various multinational companies for the year 2022.