President Murmu interacts with students, urges more women to take up science streams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu said engineers had the power to make the world a better place. The solutions they find and technologies they would create in future should be people-oriented and environment-friendly, she said.

Technology should be used as an instrument of social justice. The benefits of technology should reach the remotest areas and to the poorest of the poor, she said.

The President addressed students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science for Women, BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in the city on Thursday.

She wanted more women to take up science streams. Nurturing young women as technocrats and innovators can lead the country towards a stronger economy. Women bring different perspective and skill-sets in tech fields, the President said.

“You (students) have to be empowered and empower others too. One should not be satisfied with their own success and happiness and use the talent and technological capabilities for the larger good” Droupadi Murmu said.

Later in the day, the President visited Statue of Equality at Muchintala. She was accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod during the visit.

The President will be visiting the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadadri on Friday.